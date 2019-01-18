Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘severe’ category, CPCB slaps Rs 1 crore fine each on civic bodies

The report by NGO Lung Care Foundation said the PM2.5 levels in all the seven samples were above statutory limits. (Photo Source: ANI)

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated further on Friday to ‘severe’ category due to reduced wind speed that prevented the dispersion of pollutants even as the CPCB slapped Rs 1 crore fine each on three civic bodies of Delhi. According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, the overall air quality index (AQI) in the city was 500, which falls in the severe category. On Friday the overall PM2.5 level fine particulate matters in the air with a diameter of fewer than 2.5 micrometres in Delhi was 500, while the PM10 level was 484, it said.

The CPCB slapped a fine of Rs 1 crore each on three civic bodies of the city over open burning, dumping of waste, and illegal running of plastic industries in non-conforming residential areas. In three separate notices to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the CPCB said it was observed that open dumping of garbage contributes over 13% and open garbage burning over 11% in the air pollution incidents in the Delhi-NCR region.

The CPCB also slapped fines on the Delhi Cantonment Board and the New Delhi Municipal Corporation of Rs 1 lakh over the dumping of waste openly. The report by NGO Lung Care Foundation said the PM2.5 levels in all the seven samples were above statutory limits.

The system of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said air quality index over Delhi touched the “severe” category. “Both the components of particulate matters viz. PM2.5 and PM10 touched severe level.

ANI Tweet:

Delhi: Major pollutants PM 2.5 at 500 and PM 10 at 484, both in ‘Severe’ category in Lodhi Road area, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data. pic.twitter.com/k8O7ZoHL4x — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2019

The air quality was ‘severe’ till Sunday but the increased wind speed of 20 km/hr significantly improved it to the poor category on Tuesday. The air quality again deteriorated on Wednesday, as the wind speed dropped and was recorded in the very poor category.

On Thursday the CPCB recorded 31 areas with ‘severe’ air quality and 2 with ‘very poor’ air quality. Also, it recorded ‘severe’ air quality in the National Capital Region, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida and Greater Noida while ‘very poor’ air quality in Gurugram.