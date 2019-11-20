Delhi’s air quality remains in poor category

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s overall air quality index (AQI) read 282 at 8.50 am.

Delhi’s air quality remained in the poor category on Wednesday morning with an AQI of 282. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s overall air quality index (AQI) read 282 at 8.50 am.

The neighbouring areas of Ghaziabad and Greater Noida recorded AQI at 364 and 349 respectively. Noida had an AQI of 323.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 12.3 degrees Celsius while humidity was recorded at 85 per cent on Wednesday.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies for the day.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a high of 27.1 degrees Celsius and a low of 12.3 degrees Celsius.

After a brief respite, air quality in the national capital deteriorated again on Tuesday due to calm winds and increased impact of farm fires, official said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s overall air quality index (AQI) read 242 at 4 pm on Tuesday, up from 214 at the corresponding time the previous day.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered “poor”, 301-400 “very poor” and 401-500 “severe”.