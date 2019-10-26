Delhi’s air quality dips ahead of Diwali, likely to deteriorate tomorrow

Delhi government has taken a number of steps to control worsening air quality in the city.

Delhi’s air quality has dipped further ahead of Diwali. As per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality in the national capital may further dip further on Sunday – when Diwali will be celebrated.

Delhi’s Anand Vihar ISBT was worst hit at 11 am, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 355, under the hazardous category. At the same time, Noida Sector 62 recorded 212 AQI level bracketed under ‘very unhealthy’ category. RK Puram area too witnessed ‘unhealthy’ air with AQI level at 181.

According to norms, an AQI level between 0 and 50 is believed to be good, 51 and 100 is considered ”satisfactory”, 101 and 200 ”is taken as moderate”, 201 and 300 ”poor”, 301 and 400 ”very poor” AQI, while 401 and 500 as ”severe”.

Delhi government has taken a number of steps to control worsening air quality in the city. The odd-even formula of vehicle rationing is set to kick in next month once again. This means the vehicle number ending with even number can drive on odd dates and vice versa. The formula will be implemented from November 4 to November 15.

The AAP government has also requested neighbouring states to help in controlling deteriorating air quality in the national capital region. Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana in one of the main causes of air pollution in Delhi in winters.

Meanwhile, the Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority (EPCA) has asked chief secretaries of four NCR states to stop construction activities from October 26-30 between 6 pm and 6 am. The Delhi government has announced its decision to reduce salaries of executive engineers of PWD and other agencies in case they fail to remove construction waste and garbage from their areas.