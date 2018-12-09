Delhi’s air quality deteriorates, may further worsen in next two days: Authorities

By: | Published: December 9, 2018 9:33 PM

The air quality in seven areas -- Anand Vihar, Mundka, R K Puram, Rohini, Vivek Vihar, Jahangirpuri and Nehru Nagar recorded 'severe air quality while 20 areas recorded 'very poor' air quality, according to the CPCB.

delhi air qaulity, CPCB, SAFAR, latest news on delhi iar qaulity, delhi air pollutionThe air quality in seven areas — Anand Vihar, Mundka, R K Puram, Rohini, Vivek Vihar, Jahangirpuri and Nehru Nagar recorded ‘severe air quality while 20 areas recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, according to the CPCB. (IE)

Delhi’s air quality significantly deteriorated Sunday with a fall in temperature which slowed dispersion of pollutants, as authorities warned pollution level might further increase in the next two days. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an overall air quality index (AQI) of 377, the highest pollution level in nearly 20 days. In NCR, Ghaziabad, Noida and Faridabad recorded ‘severe’ air quality, CPCB data showed. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’ and 401 and 500 is ‘severe’.

The air quality in seven areas — Anand Vihar, Mundka, R K Puram, Rohini, Vivek Vihar, Jahangirpuri and Nehru Nagar recorded ‘severe air quality while 20 areas recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, according to the CPCB. The overall PM2.5 — fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometre — level was recorded at 221 and the PM10 level at 389, it said.

The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said the overall air quality of Delhi will further deteriorate over the next two days. “Winds are calm and dispersion is low. Western disturbances influence may impact Delhi’s air quality by introducing the moisture and making air heavy.

The expected fall in temperature and moderate fog is likely to increase pollution over coming two days is expected to the upper level of very poor,” the SAFAR said. The SAFAR said that the air quality might improve on Wednesday if sufficient amount of rainfall occur, which is expected.

“However, marginal shower often deteriorates air quality because high moisture content over shadows the wash out effect. In all probability, the AQI will remain within the limit of very poor and will not touch severe,” it said. “Levels of gaseous pollutants, NOx and CO are forecast to be enhanced — up to moderate range — after a long time due to a fall in boundary layer height and reduced vertical mixing,” the SAFAR said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi’s air quality deteriorates, may further worsen in next two days: Authorities
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition