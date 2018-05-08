Delhi’s AAP government directs chief secy to deduct salary of lax officers

Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain has written to Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash directing him to take disciplinary action against officers coming late to office, including deducting their salary. (Reuters)

Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain has written to Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash directing him to take disciplinary action against officers coming late to office, including deducting their salary. The minister also accused the officers of creating “hindrance” in the work of the AAP dispensation. This may trigger another round of tussle between the AAP government and the bureaucracy who are at loggerheads over the alleged assault on the chief secretary at the chief minister’s residence in February. Jain’s direction came after it was found during random inspection of attendance in various branches of the Urban Development Department that 11 officials were absent even after 10.20 am on May 4 and, most of the senior officers were not present in their seats.

In the letter to Prakash, the minister alleged that the quantum of work being delivered is “very less”, and “undoubtedly” this is the result of the decisions of the officers to not let the government function properly. Since the alleged assault on the chief secretary, bureaucrats have been boycotting meetings, except Cabinet meetings, with AAP ministers in solidarity with Prakash. “It is regretted to note that the agitations of officers are entering second level where more and more hindrance are being created for bringing the already snail-paced work to a halt. Necessary directions need to be issued in this regard to all the officers and officials to be punctual and regular in attending their offices,” Jain said in the letter.

He said the officials should be also directed to let the government function, the way it should be for the benefit of the people. “In case the officers/officials are not interested in attending the office or/and showing the results by the quantum of work produced, there should not be any hesitation in taking disciplinary action besides deducting their corresponding remuneration,” Jain said in a written communication to chief secretary. Delhi government employees have also been observing a five-minute silence in their respective offices every day to express solidarity with the chief secretary.