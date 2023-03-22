Delhi: DDMA to conduct a major earthquake preparedness exercise on Friday

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will conduct a major earthquake preparedness exercise in Delhi on Friday (24th March).

Various activities like conferences, meetings, mock drills, etc will be held on a massive level during this time, said Babu Lal Meena, CEO of DDMA, New Delhi, in a press release.

The exercise will culminate with a state-wide mega mock drill in the entire national capital of the country.

Mock drills will be conducted in the following venues:

a) Atal Adarsh Balika Vidyalaya

b) NDMC Palika Kendra

c) Dr. BR Sur Homeopathic Medical College

d) Vasant Square Mall and

e) RWA, B-Block, 5/6, Vasant Kunj

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck the national capital, said the National Centre for Seismology. At 4:42 pm, the quake occurred. The epicentre was in west Delhi. Quake‘s depth was five kilometres.

On Tuesday night powerful tremors shook parts of north India, including Delhi-NCR. The earthquake was of 6.8 magnitudes on the Richter Scale. Its epicentre was in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 156 kilometres.

The earthquake struck around 10.20 pm. Panic-stricken people rushed out of buildings.