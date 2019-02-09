Delhiites wake up to cold Saturday morning

On Friday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was recorded at 20.6 degrees Celsius.
Delhiites woke up to a cold Saturday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 8.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average. Humidity was recorded at 82 percent. The MeT Department has forecast clear skies for the day with the possibility of shallow fog on Sunday morning. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 21 degrees Celsius.
