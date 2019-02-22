Delhiites breathe easy as air quality improves

The Skymet weather predicted Delhi pollution to sustain at this level for the next 24 hours.

Delhiites breathed easy as the air quality in Delhi significantly improved on Friday after the national capital received rains for two consecutive days. The Air Quality Index (AQI) docked at 121 in the morning, which is considered ‘moderate’. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and between 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The Skymet weather predicted Delhi pollution to sustain at this level for the next 24 hours. But a further improvement in the air quality is less likely and it will not upgrade to ‘satisfactory’ level because rains have taken a backseat now as a result of the significant weather system moving away.

The remnants of this weather system have been forecast to pour scattered showers in parts of Punjab and Haryana. However, due to low wind speed, a thick blanket of fog continues to engulf the national capital and its surrounding region.

The fog affected the normal life in Delhi. At least 12 trains towards Delhi were delayed due to low visibility conditions, according to Indian Railways.

The minimum temperature recorded in Delhi on Friday was 14 Degree Celsius and maximum temperature was 27 Degree Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department forecast, the humidity in the region throughout the day will oscillate between 80 percent to 83 percent.