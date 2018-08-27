Delhi: Youth beaten to death for brushing passerby’s shoulder while walking, accused arrested

Once he passed him, the accused, identified as Bolt, had a heated argument with the victim following which Deepak abused him.

A 27-year-old youth was killed on Sunday following a heated argument in northwest Delhi’s Nangloi area. According to reports, the incident took place when the victim, identified as Deepak, brushed past the accused at around 3:30 pm at Regar Chaupal. Once he passed him, the accused, identified as Bolt, had a heated argument with the victim following which Deepak abused him, reported PTI.

The victim had brushed the shoulder of the accused while they were crossing a road in the area, according to a Hindustan Times report. It was then that the victim was taken to a nearby park by Bolt where he brutally beat him to death, police said.

The report stated that Deepak was in the area to meet a friend while returning from his sister’s place after celebrating Raksha Bandhan. Locals have been quoted as saying that Bolt allegedly jumped several times on the victim’s body after physically assaulting him. Police reached the area after a local resident called the control room to inform them that a man was lying unconscious near a public park.

While Deepak was soon rushed to the hospital, he died due to severe internal bleeding during the course of treatment. Bolt was later arrested charged with murder. Further investigation is underway.