‘Delhi world’s most polluted city’: Congress calls for overhaul of National Clean Air Programme

The Congress party today hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government after a new report found Delhi to be the world’s most polluted city for the fourth consecutive year. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the ‘National Clean Air Programme’ has become ‘No Clean Air Possible’ and called for a complete overhaul of the policy.

“63 Indian cities in the list of 100 most polluted places on earth. Delhi is the world’s most polluted capital for the fourth consecutive year. NCAP-National Clean Air Programme has become NCAP-No Clean Air Possible. NCAP needs to be completely overhauled!” said Ramesh in a tweet in which he shared the report.

“Delhi is in bad condition under the rule of Delhi Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal. World Air Quality Report-2021; Delhi most polluted capital in the world…” said the Congress party.

Delhi has topped the list of most polluted cities for the fourth consecutive year in 2021. The air quality report also showed that 35 of the 50 cities with the worst air quality were in India.

The World Air Quality Report 2021 was prepared by the Swiss organization IQAir. It was released globally yesterday. The report surveyed the air quality data from 6,475 cities in 117 countries. Capital of Bangladesh Dhaka ranked second in the list followed by N’Djamena in Chad, Dushanbe in Tajikistan and Muscat in Oman.

What is concerning for India is that according to the report, Delhi saw a 14.6 per cent increase in PM2.5 concentrations in 2021 with the levels rising to 96.4 micrograms per cubic meter from 84 micrograms per cubic meter in 2020. The report also revealed that 48 per cent of Indian cities exceeded 50 µg/m3 air quality level which is well over 10 times the WHO guidelines.

Other Indian cities in the list include Bhiwandi, Ghaziabad, Jaunpur, Noida, Bahawalpur, Bagpat, Hisar, and Faridabad.