Delhi women’s panel seeks complete ban on sale of acid in city

By: | Published: March 5, 2019 7:44 PM

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal has sought an action taken report on the matter within ten days. Maliwal also met some acid attack survivors on the tenth day of her 13-day-long Mahila Suraksha Padyatra (women safety march).

Delhi Commission for Women, ban on sale of acid, Supreme Court, Mahila Suraksha Padyatra, acid attack survivorsDCW Chief Swati Maliwal has sought an action taken report on the matter within ten days.

The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to Divisional Commissioner of Revenue, seeking a complete ban on sale of acid in the national capital, which it said has become a major cause of concern. Citing data from National Crime Record Bureau, the notice says there have been 20 incidence of acid attacks in Delhi, the third highest after West Bengal and UP. Concerned over the heinous crime and taking into consideration the ban on acid sale declared by the Supreme Court in July 2013, the DCW has issued a notice to Divisional Commissioner of Revenue of Delhi, seeking a complete ban on sale of acid in the city.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal has sought an action taken report on the matter within ten days. Maliwal also met some acid attack survivors on the tenth day of her 13-day-long Mahila Suraksha Padyatra (women safety march).

Also read| Assassinate PM Modi, Karnataka Congress leader Gopalakrishna says at party event; BJP demands strict action

“We are victims of acid attack, but also victims of mental and physical trauma, police cases, court cases and social isolation… please do not isolate us, we are as much a part of society as you are. I don’t hide my face, why should I? I haven’t done anything wrong. The person who threw acid on me should hide his face,” said an acid attack survivor who met Maliwal.

Another acid attack survivor said there should be strict laws to punish those who throw acid.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi women’s panel seeks complete ban on sale of acid in city
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition