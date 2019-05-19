Delhi: Women abduct Mumbai-based businessman from hotel, rescued from Laxmi Nagar; six held

New Delhi | Published: May 19, 2019

The businessman was kidnapped from a hotel in the national capital on Friday evening.

mumbai businessman kidnapped, mumbai businessman freedName of the businessmen or accused have not been revealed by the police

A Mumbai-based businessman was rescued from Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar on Saturday, who was kidnapped from a luxury hotel in the national capital. He was kidnapped from a hotel on Friday evening. As per the police, it was a case of honey trapping.

According to the police, it received information about the kidnapping at 11 pm on Friday from the abducted businessman’s friend. He told the police that kidnappers have demanded a ransom of Rs 30 lakh.

Besides examining the CCTV footage of the hotel, the police activated its surveillance system to trace the whereabouts of the phone from which the ransom call was made. In the CCTV footage, the camera caught him leaving the hotel in a car. The registration number of the vehicle was also noted.

A message was also shared across Delhi Police’s district control rooms and PCR vans to trace the vehicle. The police also checked CCTV footages on the route through which the car passed.

The police traced him to a building in Laxmi Nagar after following raids and technical surveillance. Police teams conducted a raid at the identified address and the businessman was rescued, a senior official told PTI. As many as four women and two men have been arrested on charges of abduction.

Name of the businessmen or accused have not been revealed by the police, as the matter is under probe. Cops are also probing the gang’s involvement in other cases.

Earlier in April, a 19-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his friend while recording a video on the app, TikTok, inside a car. The incident was reported from Delhi’s Barakhamba Road. Speaking about the incident, the police had said that the victim, Salman, was with three friends, who have been arrested, at the time of the incident.

