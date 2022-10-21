Delhi woman cooked up gang-rape charge to trap accused, entire case fabricated: Ghaziabad Police

Days after four individuals were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 36-year-old Delhi woman, the Ghaziabad police on Thursday claimed that the gang-rape charges against the accused had proven to be “false” and “fabricated.”



Inspector General, Meerut, Praveen Kumar, addressing the press, said, “The woman conspired with an individual, identified as Azad, to report a false incident in order to trap the accused due to an ongoing property dispute. Azad, along with his aides Gaurav and Afzal, have been arrested. The cops have already seized an Alto car in connection with the incident.”

Also Read | Woman gang-raped in Ghaziabad, DCW issues notice to police



Responding to queries on whether the four arrested accused would be given a clean chit, Kumar stated that in the first place, there was no incident to suggest that the accused were even involved. “Since there was no incident, there was no evidence,” said Kumar.

Kumar further said that the woman was neither kidnapped or held captive, adding that she had went to the place on her own volition. Kumar said that the chats revealed that several persons were paid in cash in order to promote the event.

Also Read | Bilkis Bano case: Centre approved release of convicts, CBI opposed premature release: Gujarat govt tells Supreme Court

Taking note of the woman’s claims that she was gang-raped by five men for two days, Delhi Commission for Women (NCW) chief Swati Maliwal said that the case reminded her of the Nirbhaya incident. Maliwal had alleged that the woman was found “wrapped in a jute bag, with her hands and legs tied and an iron rod inserted in her private part.” Subsequently, the DCW directed the Ghaziabad police to take immediate cognisance of the case.



The woman alleged that she was made to enter into a car at gunpoint. After the woman was admitted to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, the officials there said that her condition was stable, with no signs of internal damage, reported news agency PTI.



(With inputs from PTI)

