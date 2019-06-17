Delhi woman arrested for orchestrating ‘acid attack’ after boyfriend threatens to breakup

New Delhi | Updated: June 17, 2019 3:18:49 PM

The 24-year-old revealed that moments before the attack, the woman said something which led the police to nail her.

Less than seven days after a 19-year-old woman and her boyfriend received burn injuries after an alleged acid attack in Vikaspuri in West Delhi, the police have arrested the woman for allegedly masterminding the same. The ‘attack’ had left both the woman and her boyfriend injured.

In the incident that took place on June 11, the Delhi woman was riding on a two-wheeler with her 24-year-old boyfriend who sustained burn injuries on his face, neck and chest when a substance was hurled at them. The woman was herself injured in the “attack”.

DCP (West) Monika Bhardwaj told The Indian Express that initially, it seemed that the chemical was thrown on the woman’s face for revenge, but on Sunday everything became clear when she confessed that she herself threw a house-cleaning liquid at the man as he wanted to get out out of the relationship with her while she wanted to marry him.

The couple had been in a relationship for the last three years.

When the police quizzed the man he revealed that moments before the attack, the 19-year-old woman had urged him to remove his helmet as it was bothering her. This was the moment that led the police to suspect the woman. Police also said the man had first suspected another friend of his girlfriend.

“She wanted to deface him, leaving him no other choice except to marry her,” the DCP has said.

“During the questioning, the woman’s behaviour was suspicious; she was a little apprehensive and wasn’t cooperating,” the police said.

Police said that she eventually broke down and disclosed that she had kept the house-cleaning liquid in her bag to throw it on the man’s face.

As he was the one riding the two-wheeler, he couldn’t tell where the liquid had come from, the police officer said.

