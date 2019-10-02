Delhi weather updates: Met office predicts light rains in national capital

It was a sultry Wednesday morning in the national capital, with the weatherman predicting light rains towards the evening.
“The minimum temperature recorded at 8.30 AM was 23.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal,” a MeT official said.
The humidity level was recorded at 85 per cent.
The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rains and thundershowers in the evening.
“The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius,” the official added.
