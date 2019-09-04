Delhi weather updates: Humid morning in national capital, light to moderate rain forecast

The MeT department has forecast light to moderate rains for the day. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

It was an overcast, sultry Wednesday morning in the city with the minimum temperature settling at 26.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the average in the season.

The MeT department has forecast light to moderate rains for the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity was 84 per cent at 8.30 AM, said a MeT official.

