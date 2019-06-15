Delhi weather update: Sweltering heat persists, weatherman forecasts rain tomorrow

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies and dust-laden winds in the later half of the day.

Delhiites can expect some relief from sweltering heat on Sunday as the weatherman has forecast dust storm and light rain. On Saturday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. Humidity was recorded at 36 per cent. The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies and dust-laden winds in the later half of the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 43 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has forecast the possibility of a dust storm and light rain on Sunday. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figure for the city, recorded a high of 43.7 degrees Celsius and a low of 29.6 degrees Celsius on Friday.

