Delhi weather update: Severe heatwave to continue for next few days, temperature to touch 46 degrees

Delhi weather update: Delhiites will have to face severe heatwave conditions and the maximum temperature is likely to soar to as high as 46 degrees Celsius over the next few days, according to the MeT department forecast. There is no forecast for rain to bring respite from the heatwave conditions. However, the temperature would gradually come down after the next week, it said. The weather department has issued a red-colour warning for the national capital. As per IMD, green indicates normal conditions while red denotes extreme weather situations. In large areas, heat wave conditions are declared to be prevailing when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days and the severe heat wave is when the mercury soars to 47-degree mark for two days on the trot. Also read | Delhi weather: IMD issues red-code warning for national capital "In Delhi, we are not expecting rain, as per our forecast the maximum temperature here can be as high as 46 degrees. It will gradually come down," the MeT department said. On Saturday, the mercury touched 44 degrees Celsius in Delhi-NCR. The national capital had on Friday sweltered under the hottest day of the season, with the mercury rising to 47 degrees Celsius in some areas and the minimum temperature recorded at 28.4 degrees Celsius. In addition to Delhi, severe heatwave condition is persisting over several parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, southern UP, northern Madhya Pradesh and some parts of Jharkhand during the last 3-4 days. The similar conditions likely continue to prevail for the next two days and then the intensity will decrease, MeT official said. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre in Lucknow forecast that the thunderstorm or rain accompanied by dust storm, gusty wind is likely to occur today in the next three hours over Agra, Mathura and adjoining areas.