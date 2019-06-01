Delhi weather update: Severe heatwave to continue for next few days, temperature to touch 46 degrees

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: June 1, 2019 3:52:17 PM

There is no forecast for rain to bring respite from the heatwave conditions.

Delhi weather update, heatwave in Delhi, delhi temperature, delhi weather today, delhi weather news, delhi weather in june 2019, delhi weather report, delhi weather forecast 10 day, delhi met forecastPeople jump into a water pond to get some respite from scorching heat on a hot summer day, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Delhi weather update: Delhiites will have to face severe heatwave conditions and the maximum temperature is likely to soar to as high as 46 degrees Celsius over the next few days, according to the MeT department forecast. There is no forecast for rain to bring respite from the heatwave conditions.

However, the temperature would gradually come down after the next week, it said.

The weather department has issued a red-colour warning for the national capital. As per IMD, green indicates normal conditions while red denotes extreme weather situations.

In large areas, heat wave conditions are declared to be prevailing when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days and the severe heat wave is when the mercury soars to 47-degree mark for two days on the trot.

Also read | Delhi weather: IMD issues red-code warning for national capital

“In Delhi, we are not expecting rain, as per our forecast the maximum temperature here can be as high as 46 degrees. It will gradually come down,” the MeT department said.

On Saturday, the mercury touched 44 degrees Celsius in Delhi-NCR. The national capital had on Friday sweltered under the hottest day of the season, with the mercury rising to 47 degrees Celsius in some areas and the minimum temperature recorded at 28.4 degrees Celsius.

In addition to Delhi, severe heatwave condition is persisting over several parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, southern UP, northern Madhya Pradesh and some parts of Jharkhand during the last 3-4 days. The similar conditions likely continue to prevail for the next two days and then the intensity will decrease, MeT official said.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre in Lucknow forecast that the thunderstorm or rain accompanied by dust storm, gusty wind is likely to occur today in the next three hours over Agra, Mathura and adjoining areas.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi weather update: Severe heatwave to continue for next few days, temperature to touch 46 degrees
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Modi may not spend much on Swachh Bharat as social schemes near completion: PM’s advisor Ashima Goyal
Modi may not spend much on Swachh Bharat as social schemes near completion: PM’s advisor Ashima Goyal
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Arun Jaitley’s stint as Finance Minister in Modi’s NDA-1; major hits and misses
Arun Jaitley’s stint as Finance Minister in Modi’s NDA-1; major hits and misses
Modi 2.0: Mergers, pruning of ministries on the cards; DPE may go to finance ministry
Modi 2.0: Mergers, pruning of ministries on the cards; DPE may go to finance ministry
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition