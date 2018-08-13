Delhi weather update: Rain likely in several parts of National capital today

Delhi received 7.8 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. (Photo: Reuters)

It was a cloudy Monday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, the weather office said. “The sky will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day with possibility of light to moderate rains,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said. Delhi received 7.8 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, said the weather office.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 86 per cent. Sunday’s maximum temperature settled at 32.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average.