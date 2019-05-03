Delhi weather update: National capital to get temporary relief from intense heat, rains likely

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 3, 2019 10:59:17 AM

The weatherman has predicted party cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain or thunderstorm during the day.

de3lhi, delhi weather, delhi climateThe relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 54 per cent.

The national capital is likely to get some respite from scorching heat Friday as the weatherman has predicted cloudy sky with light rains.

According to the city’s meteorological station, the maximum temperature is expected to settle at around 40 degrees Celsius.The minimum temperature settled at 24.8 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 54 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted party cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain or thunderstorm during the day.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.8 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature settled at 41 degrees Celsius.

