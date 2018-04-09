Delhi weather update: Thunderstorm, light rain bring down temperature in city; Watch video

Relative humidity was 66 percent at 8.30 AM. (Twitter/ANI)

Thunderstorm, accompanied by light rain, occurred in Delhi this morning, bringing down the temperature. However, it caused inconvenience to office-goers as traffic was heavy on many roads in the city. The thunderstorm was preceded by a dust storm that dimmed visibility. The wind speed was 12 knots. Safdarjung weather station recorded 2.2 mm of rainfall, said a MeT department officer. According to MeT department forecast, the day will be overcast with light rain expected later on. The minimum temperature was 23 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius, the officer said. Relative humidity was 66 percent at 8.30 AM.

Due to rain, waterlogging was reported by Delhi Traffic Police on some roads. Traffic was heavy near RTR T-Point, Munirka, and Gurugram Road-Pared Road (GGR-PDR) due to waterlogging, Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. The minimum temperature yesterday settled at 23 degrees Celsius, while the maximum touched 36.3 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, Delhiites woke up to a sunny morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 23 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average. According to the MeT department, humidity level recorded at 8.30 was 62 per cent. t was a partly cloudy Sunday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, the Met said.

#WATCH: Rain lashes parts of the national capital, bringing respite from the heat. Visuals from Moti Bagh. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/kGmzKlmgyN — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2018

The weatherman had predicted partly cloudy sky later in the day. “The skies will remain partly cloudy and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius,” an official said.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 36.6 degrees Celsius.