Delhi weather update: IMD says national capital to witness moderate rain and thundershower

The national capital has recorded 178.8 mm rains from July 1 to July 25

The national capital is likely to experience moderate rain and thundershower on Friday with a possibility of isolated heavy rain, IMD officials said. The city witnessed light rain in certain areas in the last 24 hours with the Safdurjung Observatory recording 0.5 mm rainfall and the weather station at Palam 0.6 mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 26.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature in the city on Friday, and forecast a maximum of 31 degrees Celsius with cloudy skies.

The IMD had issued a red alert for the city on Wednesday. Though Delhi remained swallowed up in dark clouds, rain kept the residents waiting on Thursday.

The national capital has recorded 178.8 mm rains from July 1 to July 25, which is seven per cent more than the 30-year average of 166.5 mm, officials said.

Overall, it has received 189.3 mm precipitation against the long-term average of 230 mm since June 1, a deficiency of 18 per cent, according to IMD data. June 1 is the date when monsoon season starts.