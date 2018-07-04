Delhi weather update: Humid morning in national capital after overnight rains

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky, light rains and thundershowers later in the day. (Reuters)

Overnight rainfall in parts of the national capital shot up the humidity level this morning to as high as 90 per cent, a weather official said. However, the minimum temperature settled at 25 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, the official said. The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky, light rains and thundershowers later in the day.

About 5.1 mm rainfall was recorded in Delhi overnight till 8:30 AM today and relative humidity was 90 per cent, a MeT Department official said. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius in the evening. The minimum recorded at other weather stations were — Lodhi Road (23.2 degrees Celsius), Ayanagar (25.5), Ridge (24.4) and Palam 26.8 degrees Celsius. Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures had settled at 36.7 and 23.6 degrees Celsius respectively.