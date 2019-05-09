Delhi weather update: Hot day in national capital, mercury likely to remain above 40 deg C next few days

May 9, 2019

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 41 degrees Celsius.

Delhi weather update, delhi weather news, MeT Department, delhi temperature, latest updates on delhi weather newsAccording to the MeT Department, the Safdarjung observatory, recording of which is considered the official figure for the city, the minimum settled at 26.4 degrees Celsius. (IE photo)

It was another hot day in Delhi on Thursday, with the maximum temperature expected to remain above 40 degrees Celsius for the next few days. According to the MeT Department, the Safdarjung observatory, recording of which is considered the official figure for the city, the minimum settled at 26.4 degrees Celsius. However, the relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 31 per cent.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 41 degrees Celsius. The weatherman has predicted mainly clear sky with dusty winds during the day. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 41.8 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature at 23.6 degree Celsius.

