Delhi weather update: Cold morning in national capital, minimum temperature settles at 12.8 degrees Celsius

New Delhi | Published: December 12, 2019 12:06:20 PM

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 20 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

It was a cold Thursday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 12.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average. The relative humidity was 89 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 20 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

It has forecast a thunderstorm with hail during the day in the city. The city recorded a high of 23.2 degrees Celsius and a low of 7.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

