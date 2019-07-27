Delhi weather update: After rains, mercury slips to 25.5 degree Celsius in national capital

The city recorded a rainfall of 11.2 mm from 8:30 am on Friday to 8:30 am on Saturday, the Meteorological (MeT) department said. (File photo)

A day after showers in many parts of the national capital, the mercury dipped further with the minimum temperature in the city settling at 25.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday, two notches below the normal.

On Friday, the minimum was 26.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal limits.

The city recorded a rainfall of 11.2 mm from 8:30 am on Friday to 8:30 am on Saturday, the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

However, the relative humidity rose to 90 per cent at 8:30 am.

Delhi witnessed light rain in certain areas on Friday with the Safdurjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recording 0.5 mm rainfall and the weather station at Palam 0.6 mm.

The weatherman has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain later in the day.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 32 degrees Celsius, he said.

On Friday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the normal.