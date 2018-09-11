​​​
Delhi weather today update: Rains likely in national capital, predicts IMD

The national capital witnessed a sunny Tuesday morning with the minimum temperature recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the weather office said, predicting light rains for the day ahead.

By: | New Delhi | Published: September 11, 2018 10:53 AM
delhi weather today, delhi weather report, delhi weather today rain, delhi weather today forecast, delhi rain The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

“The sky will be generally cloudy during the day with light rains expected,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 84 per cent.

The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 32.5 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 24.8 degrees Celsius, both one notch below the season’s average.

