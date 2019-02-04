Delhi weather today: Trains, flights delayed as thick fog engulfs national capital, AQI dips to poor category

By: | Published: February 4, 2019 11:43 AM

The National Capital Region woke up to a dense foggy morning on Monday, severely affecting train and air traffic to and from Delhi. As many as 27 trains are running late because of the dense fog prevailing over Delhi.

Visuals from the area near Rajpath on Monday (ANI)

The National Capital Region woke up to a dense foggy morning on Monday, severely affecting train and air traffic to and from Delhi. As many as 27 trains are running late because of the dense fog prevailing over Delhi. According to NTES, Sealdah Rajdhani Express, Howrah Rajdhani Express are running over six hours late. Habibganj – New Delhi Shatabdi Express, Duronto Express from Yaswantpur to Delhi Sarai Rohilla, and Samparkakranthi Express, are among the superfast trains that are running over 2 hours late, according to National Train Enquiry System, However, no trains have been cancelled or diverted from Delhi.

No flights have been cancelled or diverted from the Indira Gandhi International airport on Monday, however, they are expected to be delayed. Many airlines have also issued notification, stating the delays to and from Delhi.

Office goers also faced trouble on roads as the thick fog significantly reduced visibility on roads in the National Capital Region.

Read Also| Rs 7,010 crore allotted to East Coast Railway in interim Union Budget

On Monday, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi NCR are expected to be around 21 degree Celsius and 9 degree Celsius respectively. Air quality has also dipped in the national capital to poor. Air Quality Index (AQI) data, Lodhi road area of Delhi, major PM 2.5 pollutants was recorded at 2016 and PM 10 pollutants have been recorded at 216.

According to SAFAR, the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting, the air quality of Delhi will remain between very poor and poor over the next three days, as the fog is not letting the air quality improve. However, such conditions are not expected to continue for more than 3 days and the AQI is expected to improve, it said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi weather today: Trains, flights delayed as thick fog engulfs national capital, AQI dips to poor category
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition