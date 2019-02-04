Delhi weather today: Trains, flights delayed as thick fog engulfs national capital, AQI dips to poor category

Visuals from the area near Rajpath on Monday (ANI)

The National Capital Region woke up to a dense foggy morning on Monday, severely affecting train and air traffic to and from Delhi. As many as 27 trains are running late because of the dense fog prevailing over Delhi. According to NTES, Sealdah Rajdhani Express, Howrah Rajdhani Express are running over six hours late. Habibganj – New Delhi Shatabdi Express, Duronto Express from Yaswantpur to Delhi Sarai Rohilla, and Samparkakranthi Express, are among the superfast trains that are running over 2 hours late, according to National Train Enquiry System, However, no trains have been cancelled or diverted from Delhi.

No flights have been cancelled or diverted from the Indira Gandhi International airport on Monday, however, they are expected to be delayed. Many airlines have also issued notification, stating the delays to and from Delhi.

Office goers also faced trouble on roads as the thick fog significantly reduced visibility on roads in the National Capital Region.

On Monday, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi NCR are expected to be around 21 degree Celsius and 9 degree Celsius respectively. Air quality has also dipped in the national capital to poor. Air Quality Index (AQI) data, Lodhi road area of Delhi, major PM 2.5 pollutants was recorded at 2016 and PM 10 pollutants have been recorded at 216.

According to SAFAR, the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting, the air quality of Delhi will remain between very poor and poor over the next three days, as the fog is not letting the air quality improve. However, such conditions are not expected to continue for more than 3 days and the AQI is expected to improve, it said.