Delhi weather today: Temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius again

By: | Published: December 22, 2018 10:59 AM

This is the second time in three days that the mercury has plunged to 4 degrees Celsius -- the lowest temperature in the last four years.

Representative Image

Delhiites shivered on Saturday as the mercury once again dipped to 4 degrees Celsius. This is the second time in three days that the mercury has plunged to 4 degrees Celsius — the lowest temperature in the last four years.

The fall in temperature is due to cold wave conditions prevailing over northwest India, the Meteorological Department said. The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 4 degrees, four notches below the season’s average, it said.

The mercury had touched the 4-degree Celsius mark on Thursday as well. The humidity level at 8.30 AM on Saturday was recorded at 97 per cent.
The weather office has forecast clear skies for the day ahead.

Read Also| Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Pulwama, 6 terrorists killed

“The maximum temperature is likely to hover at 21 degrees Celsius,” it said. On Friday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 20.6 and 4.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi weather today: Temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius again
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition