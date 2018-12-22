Delhi weather today: Temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius again

Representative Image

Delhiites shivered on Saturday as the mercury once again dipped to 4 degrees Celsius. This is the second time in three days that the mercury has plunged to 4 degrees Celsius — the lowest temperature in the last four years.

The fall in temperature is due to cold wave conditions prevailing over northwest India, the Meteorological Department said. The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 4 degrees, four notches below the season’s average, it said.

The mercury had touched the 4-degree Celsius mark on Thursday as well. The humidity level at 8.30 AM on Saturday was recorded at 97 per cent.

The weather office has forecast clear skies for the day ahead.

“The maximum temperature is likely to hover at 21 degrees Celsius,” it said. On Friday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 20.6 and 4.7 degrees Celsius respectively.