Delhi Weather Today: Sunny Wednesday morning, hot day ahead

The National Capital woke up to a sunny Wednesday morning with the minimum temperature recorded at 29.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average. The Met has predicted a warm day ahead with heat wave like conditions in Delhi, as the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 41 to 42 degrees Celsius.

By 9 a.m., Palam region recorded 35 degrees Celsius, which is suppose to increase gradually over the day. “The sky will remain clear throughout the day,” an official at India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The humidity at 8.30 am was 57 per cent. The air quality of Delhi and its surrounding regions was moderate.

Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 39.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average.