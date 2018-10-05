Delhi Weather Today: Sunny morning in national capital; sky to remain clear, predicts IMD

It was a cool, sunny morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 23.4 degrees Celsius.
Relative humidity was 74 per cent at 8.30 AM, said a MeT department official.
The department has predicted mainly clear skies during the day, with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 36 degrees Celsius.
