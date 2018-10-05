Delhi Weather Today: Sunny morning in national capital; sky to remain clear, predicts IMD

Relative humidity was 74 per cent at 8.30 AM, said a MeT department official. (Representational Image)

It was a cool, sunny morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 23.4 degrees Celsius.

The department has predicted mainly clear skies during the day, with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 36 degrees Celsius.