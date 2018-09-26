Delhi Weather Today: Sunny morning in national capital, after days of rainfall

Sunny morning in national capital (Express Photo)

Delhiites woke up Wednesday to a sunny and humid morning, after the city witnessed rains in last three days. According to the Meteorological (MeT) department, minimum temperature was recorded at 22 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average.

An official of the department said the humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 90 per cent. The weatherman has predicted clear skies throughout the day.

“The skies will remain clear and maximum temperature is expected to settle at 31 degrees Celsius,” the official said.

The city had been witnessing rains for the last three days. Yesterday, light rains occurred in several areas of the national capital. On Tuesday, the minimum temperature recorded was 22 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 27.3 degree Celsius.