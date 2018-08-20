Delhi weather today: Rainfall, thundershowers to hit National capital, predicts IMD

Sunday’s maximum temperature settled at 33 degrees, one notch below the season’s average while the minimum temperature recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius. (IE)

It was a cloudy morning here on Monday with the minimum temperature recorded at 27 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average. “The sky will be generally cloudy with chances of light or moderate rains or thundershowers in the later part of the day,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 88 per cent.

The Safdarjung observatory recorded 40.5 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours since Sunday. Sunday’s maximum temperature settled at 33 degrees, one notch below the season’s average while the minimum temperature recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius, one notches above the season’s average.