Delhi weather today: Rain to hit national capital, predicts IMD

It was a cloudy morning in the national capital on Wednesday and the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average. “The sky will be generally cloudy with chances of light rains in the later part of the day,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 79 per cent. Tuesday’s maximum temperature settled at 36.8 degrees, three notches above the season’s average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius, the season’s average.