Delhi weather: Rain, thundershowers in parts of NCR, predicts MeT department

By: | Published: December 12, 2018 12:02 PM

It was a chilly morning in the national capital on Wednesday, with an official from the MeT Department predicting light rains in a few areas.

The weatherman has predicted light rains and thundershowers in a few areas of the city.

It was a chilly morning in the national capital on Wednesday, with an official from the MeT Department predicting light rains in a few areas. The minimum temperature recorded was 12.6 degrees Celsius and the maximum is likely to settle at around 22.3 degrees Celsius, the official said. The humidity level was recorded at 98 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted light rains and thundershowers in a few areas of the city. On Monday, the maximum and minimum temperature had settled at 23 and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

