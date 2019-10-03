Delhi-NCR rains Live Updates: Unprecedented downpour lashes capital; flight operations hit, water-logging brings traffic to standstill

Delhi rains: Rains lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday evening, majorly affecting the flight operations at Delhi Airport. Extremely heavy rains and strong winds forced the suspension of flight operations for 26 minutes. Airlines such as Vistara and SpiceJet warned their passengers in advance on social media that due to the bad weather in Delhi, their flights might get affected. Heavy downpour also lead to traffic snarls at many places in Delhi. “Operations remained suspended between 7:56 pm to 8:22 pm at Indira Gandhi International Airport due to heavy rains,” news agency ANI tweeted.
The heavy showers also brought down the temperature as delighted denizens took to Twitter to share pictures and videos of the rain.
With many Durga Puja festivities having begun, the sudden rainfall thrown life out of gear in the city. It lead to water logging in Moti Bagh area.
Heavy rains lashed several parts of Delhi in the evening bringing mercury level down, officials said. The capital recorded 35.2 mm rainfall at 8.30 PM. The temperaturerecorded at 21.6 degree Celsius, a senior MeT official told PTI. As per met department, the maximum temperature recorded at 5.30 PM was 34.8 degree Celsius, while the minimum was 23.8 degrees Celsius
National carrier Air India issued an advisory for all the passengers to leave for the airport well in advance to allow enough travel time.
As heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday evening, water leakage was seen near the baggage check-in area at Terminal-1 of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.
