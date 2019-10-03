Delhi-NCR rains Live Updates: Unprecedented downpour lashes capital; flight operations hit, water-logging brings traffic to standstill

The capital received heavy cloud cover on Thursday evening

Delhi rains: Rains lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday evening, majorly affecting the flight operations at Delhi Airport. Extremely heavy rains and strong winds forced the suspension of flight operations for 26 minutes. Airlines such as Vistara and SpiceJet warned their passengers in advance on social media that due to the bad weather in Delhi, their flights might get affected. Heavy downpour also lead to traffic snarls at many places in Delhi. “Operations remained suspended between 7:56 pm to 8:22 pm at Indira Gandhi International Airport due to heavy rains,” news agency ANI tweeted.

The heavy showers also brought down the temperature as delighted denizens took to Twitter to share pictures and videos of the rain.

With many Durga Puja festivities having begun, the sudden rainfall thrown life out of gear in the city. It lead to water logging in Moti Bagh area.

