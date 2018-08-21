Delhi weather today: Rain expected in national capital, predicts IMD

It was a cloudy morning in the national capital on Tuesday and the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius, the season’s average. (Photo: PTI) It was a cloudy morning in the national capital on Tuesday and the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius, the season’s average. “The sky will be generally cloudy with chances of light rains in the later part of the day,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 83 per cent. Monday’s maximum temperature settled at 35.7 degrees, two notches above the season’s average while the minimum temperature recorded at 27 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.