​​​
  3. Delhi weather today: Rain causes waterlogging on streets, slows down traffic

Delhi weather today: Rain causes waterlogging on streets, slows down traffic

Heavy rains lashed several parts of the national capital on Monday, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls on major intersections in the city.

By: | Mumbai | Published: September 24, 2018 2:49 PM
delhi weather today, delhi weather report today, delhi rain today, delhi rain forecast, delhi rain news today A breakdown of a truck on Nangloi flyover further caused congestion on the road from Nangloi towards Peeragarhi. (ANI)

Heavy rains lashed several parts of the national capital on Monday, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls on major intersections in the city. The Delhi Traffic Police has been constantly updating the commuters about traffic conditions in the city through its Twitter handle. Roads such as Fatehpuri T-point on S P Mukherjee Marg, Rajdhani Park, Mehrauli-Badarpur T-point and Pramod Mahajan Marg were waterlogged. A breakdown of a truck on Nangloi flyover further caused congestion on the road from Nangloi towards Peeragarhi.

In the morning, city witnessed light rain as the mercury dipped to 24 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT department. The weatherman had predicted cloudy sky with moderate rainfall and scattered thundershowers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top