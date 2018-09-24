Delhi weather today: Rain causes waterlogging on streets, slows down traffic

A breakdown of a truck on Nangloi flyover further caused congestion on the road from Nangloi towards Peeragarhi. (ANI)

Heavy rains lashed several parts of the national capital on Monday, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls on major intersections in the city. The Delhi Traffic Police has been constantly updating the commuters about traffic conditions in the city through its Twitter handle. Roads such as Fatehpuri T-point on S P Mukherjee Marg, Rajdhani Park, Mehrauli-Badarpur T-point and Pramod Mahajan Marg were waterlogged. A breakdown of a truck on Nangloi flyover further caused congestion on the road from Nangloi towards Peeragarhi.

In the morning, city witnessed light rain as the mercury dipped to 24 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT department. The weatherman had predicted cloudy sky with moderate rainfall and scattered thundershowers.