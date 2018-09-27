Delhi weather today: Pleasant morning in national capital, maximum temperature expected around 33 degrees Celsius (Express photo/File)

Delhiites woke up to a cool, pleasant morning Thursday with minimum temperature of 22.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season’s average.

A MeT department official said the forecast for the day was “mainly clear skies” with maximum temperature hovering around 33 degrees Celsius.

No rainfall was recorded in past 24 hours, though the city had received rain earlier in the week.

Relative humidity was 93 per cent at 8.30 AM this morning.

Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 32.4 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively, both two notches below the season’s average.