Delhi Weather Today: Partly cloudy sky with possibility of thunder lightning, says IMD

Partly cloudy sky predicted in Delhi, with possibility of thunderlightening (IE)

Delhiites woke up to a partly cloudy morning today, with the minimum temperature settling at 28.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average. According to the Meteorological (MeT) department, the humidity level was 70 per cent at 8.30 am.

The weatherman predicted partly cloudy skies throughout the day, but rain is unlikely. “The skies will remain partly cloudy, and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 35 degrees Celsius,” an official of the department said.

Yesterday, the minimum temperature was 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was 35.5 degrees Celsius.