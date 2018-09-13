Delhi Weather Today: Partly cloudy sky on Thursday, predicts IMD

Image: Reuters

It was a partly cloudy Thursday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, Met said. “The sky will remain partly cloudy throughout the day with no possibility of rain during the day,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 72 per cent.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday settled at 33.5 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.