Delhi weather today: National capital records coldest day of March in 4 years

By: | Published: March 2, 2019 9:27 PM

Till 8.30 am, 0.6 mm rainfall was recorded in the city, while 2 mm rainfall was recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm at the Sadarjung observatory, the recording for which is considered official for the city.

Delhi weather today: National capital records coldest day of March in 4 years

Delhi recorded the coldest day of March in four years Saturday as the minimum temperature settled at 13 degrees Celsius.  The maximum temperature was recorded at 19.3 degrees Celsius, eight notches below season’s average, lowest in the last three years.

In 2018, the minimum and maximum temperatures had settled at 15 degrees and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively in March. In 2017, the minimum and maximum temperature were 17 degrees and 31 degrees Celsius, respectively, while in 2016, they were recorded at 15 degrees and 31 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In 2015, the temperatures settled at 15 degrees and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively, and in 2014, they were recorded at 10 degrees and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively in the month of March. Rains also lashed parts of the national capital, giving no respite to Delhiites from the winter chill.

Till 8.30 am, 0.6 mm rainfall was recorded in the city, while 2 mm rainfall was recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm at the Sadarjung observatory, the recording for which is considered official for the city. Palam recorded 2.4 mm rainfall, Lodhi Road 1.2 mm, Ridge 1 mm and Aya Nagar 1.1 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Saturday. Humidity was recorded between 98 and 59 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast cloudy skies for Sunday with the possibility of strong surface winds, light rains or thundershowers and the likelihood of hailstorm and lightning.  The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 20 degrees and 13 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Friday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature settled at 24.1 degrees Celsius.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi weather today: National capital records coldest day of March in 4 years
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition