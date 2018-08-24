Delhi Weather Today: Mostly cloudy sky in national capital, predicts IMD

Mostly cloudy sky in national capital today

It was a cloudy morning in the national capital on Friday and the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average. “The sky will be generally cloudy with chances of moderate rains in the later part of the day,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 81 per cent.

Thursday’s maximum temperature settled at 35.8 degrees, two notches above the season’s average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average.