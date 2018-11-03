Delhi Weather Today: Misty Saturday morning in national capital, as air quality remains ‘very poor’

It was a misty morning in the national capital on Saturday with the minimum temperature recorded at 18.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above season's average.
It was a misty morning in the national capital on Saturday with the minimum temperature recorded at 18.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above season’s average. “It will be partly cloudy through the day and light rainfall is expected in some parts of the city,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.
The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius.
Air quality in the city and adjoining areas continued to remain “very poor”, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 a.m was recorded at 347. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 82 per cent.
Friday’s maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded a notch above the season’s average at 31.6 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius respectively.
