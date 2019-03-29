Delhi weather today: Mercury likely to rise to 36 degrees Celsius

By: | Published: March 29, 2019 10:27 AM

According to the Meteorological Department, the mercury is likely to rise to 36 degrees Celsius later in the day.

Delhi weather today: Mercury likely to rise to 36 degrees Celsius
(File photo)

It was a warm morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 18.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.

The humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 79 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted clear skies throughout the day.

“The skies will remain clear and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 36 degree Celsius,” an official said.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature was 35.5 degrees Celsius while the minimum settled at 16.2 degrees Celsius.

