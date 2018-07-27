Delhi weather today LIVE Updates: Normal life hit as rain pounds NCR, schools to remain closed in Ghaziabad

​​​
Delhi weather today LIVE Updates: The National Capital Region received heavy rainfall for the second consecutive day on Friday leading to water-logging and traffic-jams in many parts.

Jul 27, 2018
A view of the traffic chaos at Gazipur Murga Mandi underpass on the National Highway- 24 during rains, in east Delhi on Thursday. (Source: PTI)

Delhi weather today LIVE Updates: The National Capital Region received heavy rainfall for the second consecutive day on Friday leading to water-logging and traffic-jams in many parts. The Met department has predicted rain for most parts of the day across Delhi and neighbouring areas of Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad. According to the IMD, rains could continue into the weekend, making the weather pleasant for the locals. On Thursday, the Safdarjung observatory recorded 4.6 mm rainfall till while the rainfall recorded by Palam observatory was 9.3 mm.

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius in the Safdarjung Observatory on Thursday but has dropped to 26-degree Celcius on Friday. Office goers en route to Noida from Delhi and vice versa were caught in the slow movement of traffic.

11:45 (IST) 27 Jul 2018
Latest data on rain

SkymetWeather reports that Safdarjung has recorded 45.8mm of rains in the 24 hours leading upto 0830hrs on Friday. Palam has received 37.4mm of rainfall.

10:57 (IST) 27 Jul 2018
Water logging in many parts

Heavy rain has led to water logging in many parts of the region. Here is a visual from Zakir Hussain college which received heavy rainfall -

10:47 (IST) 27 Jul 2018
Schools closed in Ghaziabad

As the rains continue in Delhi and the nearby areas, schools will remain closed in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district on Friday.

10:39 (IST) 27 Jul 2018
Commuters advised to avoid water-logged areas

The traffic police said that there were jams in many major areas due to water-logging. It advised commuters to avoid these areas so that traffic does not pile on more.

10:36 (IST) 27 Jul 2018
Yamuna level high

The overnight rain has led to a rise in the water level of Yamuna river. At 7 AM, it was recorded at 203.83m - just 17 cm below the warning level of 204m.

