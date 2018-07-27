Delhi weather today LIVE Updates: Normal life hit as rain pounds NCR, schools to remain closed in Ghaziabad

A view of the traffic chaos at Gazipur Murga Mandi underpass on the National Highway- 24 during rains, in east Delhi on Thursday. (Source: PTI)

Delhi weather today LIVE Updates: The National Capital Region received heavy rainfall for the second consecutive day on Friday leading to water-logging and traffic-jams in many parts. The Met department has predicted rain for most parts of the day across Delhi and neighbouring areas of Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad. According to the IMD, rains could continue into the weekend, making the weather pleasant for the locals. On Thursday, the Safdarjung observatory recorded 4.6 mm rainfall till while the rainfall recorded by Palam observatory was 9.3 mm.

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius in the Safdarjung Observatory on Thursday but has dropped to 26-degree Celcius on Friday. Office goers en route to Noida from Delhi and vice versa were caught in the slow movement of traffic.