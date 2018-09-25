Delhi Weather Today: Light rains on Tuesday in national capital, predicts IMD

Representative Image: IE

Following overnight rains, the sky remained overcast in the national capital on Tuesday, with the Met predicting off and on showers through the day. The minimum temperature was recorded at 22 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average. The city received 13.1 mm of light rainfall in the last 24 hours, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

“The sky will remain generally cloudy during the day with intermittent rains in parts of Delhi and NCR,” he said.

Humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 98 per cent. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius.

Monday’s maximum temperature settled at 27.8 degrees Celsius, six degrees below the average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius, at par with the season’s average.

Monsoon rains in the national capital were likely to abate from Saturday.