Delhi Weather Today: Light rains, mostly cloudy sky expected in national capital, predicts IMD

(Image: Reuters)

With light rains in the morning in some parts of the national capital on Monday, the minimum temperature settled at 26.5 degrees Celsius, the season’s average.

The Met Office predicted few spells of rains and thundershower to occur during the day.

“There will be a generally cloudy sky during the day with light rainfall and thundershower likely to occur,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 34.9 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 72 per cent.

Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 33 degrees Celsius, the season’s average, while the minimum temperature settled at 27 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average.