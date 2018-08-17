​​​
  3. Delhi weather today: Light rains in parts of national capital, predicts MeT department

Delhi weather today: Light rains in parts of national capital, predicts MeT department

Delhiites today woke up to a warm and humid morning with the mercury settling at 27.9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 17, 2018 10:53 AM
delhi weather today, delhi weather report, delhi rain news, delhi rain today, delhi rain forecast, delhi weather today hourly, delhi weather in august 2018, delhi rain According to the MeT department, the humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 80 per cent. The weatherman has predicted light rains in some areas later in the day.

Delhiites today woke up to a warm and humid morning with the mercury settling at 27.9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average. According to the MeT department, the humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 80 per cent. The weatherman has predicted light rains in some areas later in the day.

“The skies will remain partly cloudy and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius,” an official of the department said. Yesterday, the minimum temperature settled at 27.6 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature recorded was 35.6 degrees Celsius.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top