Delhi weather today: Light rains in national capital, predicts Met department

Delhiites today woke up to mainly clear skies with the minimum temperature being recorded at 27.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average. The humidity was recorded at 81 per cent at 8.30 AM, a Met department official said. The city received 0.7 mm rains till 8.30 AM.

The Met office has forecast overcast skies along with the possibility of light rains during the day ahead. “The maximum temperature is likely to hover at 34 degrees Celsius,” the weatherman said. Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 32.5 and 26.5 degrees Celsius respectively.